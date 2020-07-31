NY Gets Reinforcements In 2nd Circ. Fintech Charter Fight

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Consumer advocates, community banks, state regulators and academics are going to bat at the Second Circuit for New York's legal campaign against the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's fintech charter program, arguing the specialized charter is an ahistorical invention that mucks up federal and state law. In a series of amicus briefs filed Wednesday and Thursday, groups including the National Consumer Law Center, Independent Community Bankers of America, Conference of State Bank Supervisors and nearly three dozen legal scholars urged the appeals court to side with New York's Department of Financial Services and rule the OCC can't issue banking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS