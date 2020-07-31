UK Sets New Brexit Trade Talks Stretching Into October

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 4:51 PM BST) -- The U.K. government said Friday that it has agreed with the European Union to a timetable that will push Brexit talks into October, leaving the two sides with just two months before the transition period ends in December to implement the terms of any future trade relationship. Britain's chief negotiator David Frost announced the latest timetable for talks with EU counterpart Michel Barnier. The next rounds will take place from mid-August and are due to end on Oct. 2, according to a document that Frost published on Twitter. "To accompany and complement the negotiating rounds, and in line with institutional and...

