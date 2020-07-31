Bankrupt Solar Project Owner Hopes For Year-End Restart

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The owner of a federally funded $1 billion solar project in Nevada told a Delaware judge Friday it hopes to quickly move along the Chapter 11 restructuring of its roughly $430 million debt and have the plant operating once again by the end of the year. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens gave her nod to various first day motions from Tonopah Solar Energy LLC, including its use of cash collateral to fund operations as the Chapter 11 proceeds and as the plant continues being repaired. Tonopah's attorney Paul V. Shalhoub of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP...

