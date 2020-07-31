Bissell's Win Upheld In Embezzlement Suit Against Ex-Worker

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has upheld a $1.7 million ruling in favor of vacuum company Bissell Homecare, rejecting arguments from a former employee sued for fraud and embezzlement that the lawsuit belonged in Mexico and that no evidence supported the outcome. A three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi held on Thursday that the attacks lodged by Carlos Gomez Amaya were "vague and conclusory" and not substantive enough to undo Bissell's win. As for his jurisdictional argument, the panel wrote that Amaya had failed to point to any evidence supporting his argument that the Hidalgo County District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS