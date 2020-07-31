GOP Lawmaker Sanctioned For Campaign Finance Violations

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Republican member of the House Ways and Means Committee was sanctioned by the House Friday for violating campaign finance rules, following a two-year probe that revealed discrepancies between real estate transactions on his federal returns and House financial records. Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., agreed to pay $50,000 in fines as part of a negotiated settlement with the House Ethics Committee in which he admitted to 11 counts of violating federal laws and House rules in connection with campaign finance. The Ethics Committee report said Schweikert admitted to reporting errors by his authorized campaign committees, misusing his congressional allowance for unofficial purposes...

