NLRB Allows Limits On Funeral Workers' Union Displays

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Funeral homes and cemeteries can limit workers' organizing rights in public areas, the National Labor Relations Board said, reversing an agency judge's ruling that a California cemetery violated federal law by making a worker take down a pro-union sign after mourners complained. A board panel on Thursday extended to cemeteries a doctrine allowing hospitals to impose stricter limits on unions than federal labor law generally allows, saying that like the needs of patients and their families, mourners' needs for "'quiet and peace of mind' can justify more stringent prohibitions on solicitation." "Mourners are often under emotional strain and worry, and providing...

