Accident Victim Gets £2.2M Suit Revived Despite Misfiling

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 6:37 PM BST) -- An appeals court in London ruled Friday that a lower court had acted disproportionately when it struck out a £2.2 million ($2.8 million) personal injury suit against insurer Liverpool Victoria over procedural errors in the filing. The Court of Appeal said that Barry Cable, who claims he developed a serious neurological condition as a result of a 2014 traffic accident, can pursue his High Court suit for damages against the insurer, even after his law firm delayed proceedings, used the wrong pre-action protocol and filed the wrong claim form. The decision reverses a lower court decision that had struck out the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS