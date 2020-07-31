Driveshaft Patent Eligibility Has Full Fed. Circuit Bitterly Split

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit decided Friday not to review a decision invalidating an American Axle driveshaft patent for claiming a natural law, as half the court said it simply applied precedent while the other half argued it sets confusing new law that one judge said will "lead to insanity." The 6-6 vote on American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.'s petition for en banc rehearing means that the October panel decision stands because a majority of the court's judges did not vote to review it. Yet more than 100 pages of opinions filed by the judges exposed acrimonious divisions about patent eligibility....

