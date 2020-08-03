Scottish Power Settles With Prysmian In Cable Cartel Suit

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 1:32 PM BST) -- Scottish Power Ltd. has resolved its £37 million ($48 million) lawsuit against a major European power cable company that was part of a cartel that rigged the market and distorted prices for over a decade. The utility company has ended its suit alleging that it been overcharged millions by an Italian power cable maker and its subsidiaries because they had been involved in a cartel. (AP) The utility company has ended its suit alleging that it been overcharged millions by the Italian firm, Prysmian SpA, and its subsidiaries because they had been involved in a global cartel, according to an order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS