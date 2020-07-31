Attys Say Mass. Shorted Cambodians On Khmer Ballot Forms

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Having sent mail-in ballot applications to every Massachusetts voter after a recent lawsuit, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin's office failed to comply with the Voting Rights Act's requirement to provide the paperwork in Khmer for Lowell's large Cambodian population, a civil rights legal group said Friday. Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston attorney Oren Sellstrom said Galvin's office fell short on their legal requirements by including only a short, mistranslated notice in Khmer urging people to go to the secretary's website and request an application in that language. "It's quite clear under the law what should have happened. Registered voters in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS