Fed. Circ. Partly Revives Computer Patent That Intel Got Axed

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit vacated a part of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that said three claims in Alacritech Inc.'s computer networking patent were obvious in a precedential opinion on Friday, ruling that the board did not adequately prove that prior art rendered Alacritech's three claims unpatentable. The appeals court panel said the board incorrectly interpreted the crux of the dispute surrounding three claims in Alacritech's U.S. Patent No. 8,131,880 — which were challenged by Intel Corp., Dell Inc., and Cavium LLC. According to the panel's filing on Friday, the three claims dealt with the process of offloading certain computer network-related processing...

