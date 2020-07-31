BNP Fined $650K For Alleged Risk Management Failures

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A BNP Paribas unit allegedly ran a trading desk with inadequate risk controls, causing it to execute a range of potentially erroneous customer orders, and took years to fix the problems in many instances, according to a $650,000 settlement the broker-dealer reached with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. BNP Paribas Securities Corp.'s global execution services trading desk failed to monitor potentially erroneous trades, including those that exceeded customer credit thresholds, were priced too high, reflected unintended duplicate orders or were the result of faulty algorithms, FINRA said in the settlement letter made public Thursday. Due to the "unreasonable financial risk management...

