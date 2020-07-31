DC Circ. Backs FERC's Pipeline Tax Policy Shift

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backed a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission policy that eliminates an income tax allowance for pipeline master limited partnerships, saying the agency properly used it to strip the tax perk from a Kinder Morgan pipeline MLP. FERC enacted a policy in 2018 that no longer allows pipeline MLPs, which don't pay corporate-level taxes, to recover income tax allowances in their cost-of-service rates. Kinder Morgan's SFPP LP argued that FERC wrongly used that policy to deny the company its income tax allowance, but a D.C. Circuit panel said Friday that the denial, and the policy itself, are consistent with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS