Fla. Tells 11th Circ. Ex-Felon Fee Requirements Not A Poll Tax

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida on Tuesday defended its requirement that former felons pay all fines and fees before being able to vote, arguing before the full Eleventh Circuit that because the financial obligations are tied to the felons' sentences, they are not unconstitutional poll taxes. Charles Cooper, who argued on behalf of Florida before the full appeals court in a Zoom videoconference, urged the court to reverse a district court ruling that said the fees and costs imposed on ex-felons to fund government operations are essentially taxes and that the state cannot prevent indigent former felons from voting. The financial obligations...

