Nev. Tax Agency Faces Heat Over Pot Licensing Settlements

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Nevada Tax Commission on Friday approved a controversial partial settlement of claims that it botched the process for issuing marijuana licenses, though the move has come under fire from companies that say they were left out of the talks. The settlement, which was announced just as the case went to trial in Clark County, Nevada, district court, lays out several license swaps that will occur between the 10 companies that signed onto the deal. It also directs Nevada regulators to issue a new license — with conditions — to dispensary chain LivFree. But the settlement has been the subject of...

