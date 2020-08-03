Law Firm Must Face Malpractice Suit Over 7-Eleven Coverage

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused to toss a suit accusing a law firm of evasiveness in failing to recover insurance payments for a 7-Eleven store owner, ruling that the law firm's "self-serving" statements lack legal authority and evidence. U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick said Friday that the Law Offices of David J. Averett PC failed to establish that the suit lacks jurisdiction or that the damage raised in the action is below the statutory $75,000 threshold. The suit accuses David Averett of misleading his client, Amritpal Singh, in insurance recovery cases, resulting in Singh selling off his 7-Eleven store to...

