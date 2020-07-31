5-Year Sentence For Ex-OU Footballer OK, 10th Circ. Rules

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a five-year prison sentence handed down to a former University of Oklahoma football player for defrauding investors out of $875,000 was in the upper end of sentencing guidelines and didn't depart from the recommended range. Timothy Paul Hamilton Jr., who played wide receiver for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2009, challenged the sentence after he pled guilty to wire fraud charges for using companies he owned with his parents to steal from members of his church and others. Hamilton argued the court failed to notify him it would be issuing a longer sentence than detailed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS