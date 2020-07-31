Warranty Claims Litigation May Surge Due To COVID-19, Brexit

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- With the twin pressures of COVID-19 and Brexit placing businesses from all sectors under acute financial stress, recent business buyers may look closely at their purchase agreements to see if there is opportunity to recover losses from the seller or to get out of transactions that have not yet closed. It is therefore anticipated that a wave of breach of warranty and fraud claims will be both threatened and commenced in the near future. This article discusses some of the key questions that are likely to be raised by such claims. The unprecedented circumstances under which businesses are now operating seem...

