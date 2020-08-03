No Evidence FDA Sabotaged $375K-A-Year Drug, Judge Says

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration lawfully approved a lower-cost version of a $375,000-per-year drug for a rare autoimmune disease because the agency reasonably interpreted the Orphan Drug Act where it fell short, a federal magistrate judge said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis on Thursday recommended denying summary judgment to Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. in its suit accusing the FDA of flouting the statute by authorizing sales of Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.'s Ruzurgi, a $175,000-per-year version of Catalyst's $375,000-per-year Firdapse, which won approval in 2019. The agency didn't violate the Administrative Procedure Act by approving Ruzurgi to treat patients from 6 to 17...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS