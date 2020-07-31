Cannabis Bill Roundup: House OKs Protecting State-Legal Pot

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved an amendment shielding state-legal marijuana businesses from federal prosecution, while California lawmakers considered several bills to make changes to the state's cannabis policy, including setting strict limits on marijuana vape flavors. Here, Law360 takes stock of recent state and federal developments in cannabis legislation. The House on Thursday voted 254-163 to approve an amendment to the 2021 spending bill that would bar the U.S. Department of Justice from preventing states, territories, commonwealths and Native American tribes from implementing their own cannabis laws. The language is a significant expansion of protections for state-legal medical cannabis programs,...

