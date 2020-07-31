Ex-Pa. Firm Partner Suspended After Admitting Misconduct

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Friday retroactively suspended a former law firm partner for four years after his associates discovered "serious ethical misconduct" while he was in the hospital, behavior the attorney quickly admitted to once he recovered. In a one-page order, the state high court adopted a recommendation by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel to retroactively suspend former Montgomery County attorney Keith M. McWhirk from the bar for four years starting Feb. 25, 2016. McWhirk, a 46-year-old resident of Bordentown, New Jersey, had consented to the suspension, according to a June 19 affidavit attached to the decision. The ODC's June 29...

