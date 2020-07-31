IP Holder Says Patent Judges' Pay Structure Sways Rulings

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Mobility Workx LLC urged the Federal Circuit Thursday to reverse a decision that killed claims in one of its wireless patents, saying the America Invents Act encourages Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges to rule against patent holders and refrain from writing dissenting opinions because of the structure of their salaries. In a 67-page opening brief, Mobility asked the appellate court to reverse the PTAB's decision that found several claims of U.S. Patent 8,213,417 related to wireless communications resources to be unpatentable after Unified Patents LLC asked for inter partes review. Mobility said the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act — which was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS