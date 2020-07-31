Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Holder Says Patent Judges' Pay Structure Sways Rulings

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Mobility Workx LLC urged the Federal Circuit Thursday to reverse a decision that killed claims in one of its wireless patents, saying the America Invents Act encourages Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges to rule against patent holders and refrain from writing dissenting opinions because of the structure of their salaries.

In a 67-page opening brief, Mobility asked the appellate court to reverse the PTAB's decision that found several claims of U.S. Patent 8,213,417 related to wireless communications resources to be unpatentable after Unified Patents LLC asked for inter partes review.

Mobility said the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act — which was...

