Trump Slams Tribes For Mention Of Okla. High Court Ruling

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has attacked the argument by several Native American tribes that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the legitimacy of a large reservation in Oklahoma supports their position on a Utah national monument, asserting that the high court ruling is "not on point." The tribal plaintiffs mistakenly contend in their D.C. federal court suit over the Bears Ears national monument in Utah that the Supreme Court's decision last month in McGirt v. Oklahoma buttresses their argument that a U.S. president cannot amend the Antiquities Act and modify monuments after they have been created, the administration said in response...

