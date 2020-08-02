Wachtell, Akin Gump Drive $21B Speedway Sale To 7-Eleven

Law360 (August 2, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Marathon Petroleum will sell convenience store and gas station chain Speedway to 7-Eleven for $21 billion, the companies said Sunday, in a transaction that is guided by Wachtell Lipton and Akin Gump and represents the second largest M&A deal announced this year. The agreement sees Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. selling Speedway to Texas-headquartered 7-Eleven Inc., which is a subsidiary of Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., according to a statement. The all-cash acquisition adds to 7-Eleven's portfolio about 3,900 Speedway stores located across 35 U.S. states. "Our announcement crystalizes the significant value of the Speedway business, creates certainty around value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS