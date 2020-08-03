Pension Funds Trustees Get New Guidance

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 7:10 PM BST) -- A pensions association representing schemes in the private and public sector has published measures to help trustees of pension funds better explain how they invest people's retirement savings, as policymakers look to keep closer watch over how schemes direct money. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association or PLSA guide sets out steps for trustees to prepare so-called implementation statements, in which they explain to what extent the statement of investment principles, or SIP, has been followed during the year. The SIP, which explains how trustees make strategic investment decisions, and investment statements both have to be made publicly available under new...

