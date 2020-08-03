HMRC Gets Go-Ahead To Add Fraud Claims To GE Lawsuit

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 4:37 PM BST) -- HM Revenue & Customs can add claims that General Electric fraudulently misled it to a lawsuit over negotiations connected to a multibillion-loan and a tax relief deal from 2005, a judge in London has ruled. HMRC can amend its lawsuit against General Electric by adding new allegations that the group defrauded the tax authority, a High Court judge has said. (AP) Judge Antony Zacaroli said that HMRC can amend its High Court lawsuit against the American conglomerate by adding new allegations that the group defrauded the tax authority when it asserted that it had handed over all the information it could during tax talks...

