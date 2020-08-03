FCA Warns Insurers To Play Fair With Small Biz COVID Claims

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 5:14 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Monday it would intervene if it found insurers acting unfairly in paying COVID-19 claims, after small business groups complained that the industry was deducting the cost of government grants from payouts. The regulator said insurers should make a "case-by-case assessment" before deciding whether to deduct from claims payouts any government support a business may have received. The government provided small businesses with £10,000 ($12,900) grants and hospitality businesses with grants of £25,000 during the lockdown. It has also paid 80% of staff salaries under the furlough scheme. Insurers have admitted to deducting the cost of those grants...

