EPA Defends Rule Permitting More Year-Round Ethanol Use

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that its move to allow year-round sales of gasoline made with 15% ethanol is sound, pushing back against divergent arguments from various industry groups that its move either went too far or should have done more. The agency said that all it did was allow a blended gasoline known as E15 to be sold throughout the year, closing a gap that prevented its wide distribution in the summertime. Interest groups tangling over the EPA's move last year to extend a Clean Air Act waiver to the blend that allows its...

