Philly Church Sues Insurer Over $5M In Fire Coverage

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A historic West Philadelphia church that was destroyed in a fire last summer was negligently undervalued by at least $5 million under an Illinois Union Insurance Co. policy that promised to cover the entire cash value of the building, a lawsuit filed in state court on Friday said. Greater Bible Way Temple accused Illinois Union and its broker, Knight Insurance Co., of representing that the century-old church, formerly a part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, was worth just over $4.1 million when the congregation purchased its policy. After the building was largely destroyed in a fire last August, however, the congregation...

