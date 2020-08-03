15 Minutes With Morehouse College's General Counsel

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Morehouse College's recent announcement to continue with virtual learning for the fall during the ongoing pandemic was not an easy decision, said general counsel Joy White. Joy White Currently: Vice president of legal affairs, general counsel and college secretary, Morehouse College Previously: Vice president of legal affairs and HR, general counsel, chief compliance officer and secretary, Morehouse College Law school: Vanderbilt University Law School Earlier, leaders at the historically Black men's college in Atlanta first declared they would follow a hybrid model for the upcoming semester. But since the novel coronavirus numbers recently spiked in Georgia, the college had to rescind that plan and...

