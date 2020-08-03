DOL Adds Ex-Seyfarth Partner As Review Board Judge

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced that Randel "Randy" Johnson, a former partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP and chief of labor policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has been tapped to serve as a judge on its in-house appeals board. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia tapped Johnson to the Administrative Review Board, or ARB, and designated current member Judge James McGinley its chairman. The ARB is a five-member panel that decides cases involving nearly all areas under the DOL's jurisdiction, including wage-and-hour, work visas, whistleblowers and child labor. It hears appeals of cases decided by the department's Office...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS