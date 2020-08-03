Tax Court Ruling Highlights Importance Of Formula Clauses

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court's decision issued on June 10 in the case of James C. Nelson and Mary P. Nelson v. Commissioner of the Internal Revenue at first glance appears a victory for the IRS.[1] After all, the court ruled that the fixed dollar amounts of certain gifts and the sale of interests in Longspar Partners — $2.1 million and $20 million, respectively — by the petitioners in December 2008 and January 2009 were, in fact, transfers of specific interests. Accordingly, the size of the gifts and sale, in terms of percentage interests in the partnership, could not be adjusted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS