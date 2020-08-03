The Top In-House Hires Of July

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during July included high-profile appointments at Pacific Gas and Electric Co., U.S. Soccer and Coca-Cola. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. John Simon Pacific Gas and Electric Co. appointed John Simon, a former interim CEO from January 2019 until April 2019, as its top lawyer and chief ethics and compliance officer. Simon joined PG&E in 2007 and has held several senior roles there, most recently as an executive vice president of law, strategy and policy. Simon's hire is part of the company's latest management shakeup, which came about a month...

