Fed. Circ. Stays Uniloc Case For Justices' Arthrex Ruling

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Uniloc can hold off its appeal of Google's win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the Federal Circuit's Arthrex ruling that the structure of the board is unconstitutional, the circuit court said Monday. In a nonprecedential order, the Federal Circuit granted Uniloc 2017 LLC's request to stay its appeal of the PTAB's rulings last year that struck down several claims in three Uniloc conference call patents challenged by Google until the high court decides whether to review Arthrex. Uniloc argued that "remand to the [U.S. Patent and Trademark Office] may ultimately be...

