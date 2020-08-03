Fed. Circ. Says Dr Pepper Can't Fight Coca-Cola 'Zero' TMs

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday refused to revive a decade-spanning trademark case filed by Keurig Dr Pepper aimed at blocking Coca-Cola Co. from registering various "Zero" brand names as federal trademarks. After more than 13 years of litigation, Dr Pepper's Royal Crown had asked the appeals court to force the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to decide "once and for all" whether "Zero" is a term that Coca-Cola can claim as a trademark. But the Federal Circuit ruled that the case had become moot, thanks to the fact that Coca-Cola agreed last year to waive all rights to the stand-alone term...

