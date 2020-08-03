Fed. Circ. Trims Bio-Rad IP Win, But $24M Verdict Stays

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a decision out of Delaware that 10X Genomics should pay Bio-Rad and the University of Chicago $24 million for infringing a DNA manipulation patent, but otherwise narrowed their win. While the three-judge panel faulted U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' claim construction ruling and made the injunction against 10X less harsh, it affirmed that 10X's willful infringement puts it on the hook for nearly $24 million. The precedential opinion also leaves most of 10X's infringing products banned and requires royalties for exempted products. The three-judge panel was looking at whether Judge Andrews rightly denied 10X's...

