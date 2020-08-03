Ohio Stripper Deemed By NLRB To Be Adult Club's Employee

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Ohio adult entertainment club illegally fired an exotic dancer after she threatened to hit it with labor charges, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, finding that the dancer was an employee and not an independent contractor under a recently adopted worker classification test. A panel of three NLRB members on Friday upheld a ruling by NLRB Administrative Law Judge Andrew Gollin that Brandi Campbell qualified as an employee of the Centerfold Club in Columbus, Ohio, under the National Labor Relations Act. It also said that the club "embarked on an animus-driven course of conduct" when it unlawfully fired her in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS