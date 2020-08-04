FTC Sues Yellowstone Capital For Cash Advance Abuses

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Merchant cash advance provider Yellowstone Capital and its top brass stole millions of dollars from its small business clients through hidden fees and unauthorized withdrawals, the Federal Trade Commission said in an enforcement action filed in New York federal court Monday. Yellowstone, its related entity Fundry LLC, their founder Yitzhak D. Stern and president Jeffrey Reece marketed short-term, high-cost financing products known as merchant cash advances to small businesses in need of immediate funding but that don't qualify for traditional loans, according to the FTC. The defendants provide money to small businesses up front in return for repayment of a larger...

