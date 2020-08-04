Gibson Dunn Adds Ex-Jones Day Atty As Texas PE Leader

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has hired a former Jones Day partner to lead its private equity practice in Texas. Stephen T. Olson, who joined the firm Monday as a partner in the Houston office after five years with Jones Day, will focus his practice at Gibson Dunn on advising public and private companies on a wide array of transactions. Olson had served as partner-in-charge of Jones Day's Houston office and as head of its Texas region transactional practices. Olson said while both Jones Day and Gibson Dunn are "strong transactional firms," Gibson Dunn's internationally respected corporate platform was among the...

