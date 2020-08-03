Porn Site Operator Beats Philly TV Anchor's Photo Use Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Following his dismissal of Facebook and Reddit in June, a Pennsylvania federal judge Monday nixed the last defendant — a Czech Republic-based porn website operator — from a Philadelphia local news anchor's lawsuit alleging her likeness was used without her permission in advertisements. U.S. District Judge John Milton Younge ruled that Fox 29 anchor Karen Hepp failed to rebut WGCZ SRO's explanation that the website XNXX, which allegedly featured Hepp's unauthorized photo in a "milf" gallery, had not been owned or operated by them since 2014, long before the lawsuit was filed. For this reason, WGCZ has no connection to the...

