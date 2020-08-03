Gay Citigroup Employee Sues Over Retaliation, Discrimination

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- An employee within Citigroup's prime brokerage unit accused the lender of retaliation and discrimination in a new lawsuit Monday morning, claiming he was demoted after flagging harassment concerns with a new hire and passed over for promotions because he's gay. Thomas Krauss, who was until recently the head of Citigroup's capital introductions group for the Americas, sued the company in New York state court, saying higher-ups obliterated his career after he lodged complaints about the track record of Joe Genovese, a Deutsche Bank veteran who was offered a job last year as a sales head within Citigroup's prime brokerage unit....

