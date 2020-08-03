Split 5th Circ. Sinks Gulf Of Mexico Aquaculture Rules

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said Monday that it "will not bite" and allow the National Marine Fisheries Service to issue aquaculture rules for a section of federal waters, deciding Congress never handed the agency that power when it passed the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. In a 2-1 outcome, the majority sided with fishing and environmental groups by deciding that the Magnuson-Stevens Act is a "textual dead zone" when it comes to aquaculture. The statute provides the NMFS — a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — with authority to regulate wild catch fisheries, but the majority said the law's silence...

