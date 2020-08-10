Aviation Magnate Loses Bid To Appeal $4M Bribery Suit

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 3:56 PM BST) -- A London judge has refused to let an aviation magnate appeal a $4 million ruling that he had defrauded an Emirati state-owned fund over a deal with a pilot training academy and bribed a public official during the sale of a luxury hotel. Andrew Lenon QC, sitting as a judge in the High Court, refused Farhad Azima's permission to appeal a May decision that found him guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation and unlawful means conspiracy. The July 31 filing also forces the businessman to cover $3 million in costs to Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, which he defrauded into paying compensation over...

