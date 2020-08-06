Credit Suisse Accuses Libya Of Rehashing Bribery Claims

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 5:55 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse argued that the Libyan Investment Authority shouldn't be allowed to sue it over alleged bribes to a businessman with ties to former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi's regime because the claims have already been resolved in lawsuits against other financial giants. It would be an "abuse of power" for the sovereign wealth fund to be able to claim that Credit Suisse paid to have LIA staff bribed and intimidated, since it already relied upon those same payments in a $1 billion settlement with Societe Generale and failed litigation against JP Morgan, the bank said in High Court defense documents filed July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS