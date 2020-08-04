DLA Piper Nabs Energy Pro For San Diego Office

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added Sempra Energy's former senior counsel, who guided the company through multiple billion-dollar transactions, to its corporate team in San Diego. Raul Farias joined the firm this month. He told Law360 on Tuesday that his time as in-house counsel for Sempra Energy, a California-based Fortune 500 company, was "eye opening" regarding the need in the U.S. for corporate attorneys well-versed in the Latin American space who can competently execute transactions that cross borders and language barriers. Farias said that, during his time with Sempra, he was involved in "almost all of the major transactions in Latin America." That...

