Irwin Mitchell Sued For £1.3M Over Share Sale Advice

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 6:56 PM BST) -- The chairman of a British construction adviser has sued Irwin Mitchell for £1.3 million ($1.7 million) in London over advice from a predecessor that allegedly stiffed him on the sale of his shares to a real estate developer. In a July 29 filing with the High Court, Daniel Rowe argued that the law firm was liable for bad advice he received on the sale of his stake in Jackson Rowe Associates Ltd., a Kent-based construction specialist, in 2013. Rowe had hired Thomas Eggar LLP, which merged with Irwin Mitchell in 2015, to draw up a series of contracts governing the sale...

