Holiday Park Owner Sues Insurers Over £59M COVID Losses

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 4:09 PM BST) -- A U.K holiday park operator is suing its Lloyd's of London syndicate to try and recoup some of the £59 million ($77.4 million) it claims to have lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parkdean Resorts UK Group is asking a London judge to order Axis Managing Agency to honor a business interruption policy after it was forced to close 67 caravan, camping and chalet sites as governments looked to slow the spread of coronavirus. The Lloyd's managing agent has so far refused to pay up, the July 27 High Court suit says, despite wording in the commercial combined insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS