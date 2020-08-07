K&L Gates Nabs Ex-Squire Patton Boggs Patent Pro In SF

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has brought on a former Squire Patton Boggs LLP partner with 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector to its San Francisco office, the firm has announced. Tom Anderton recently joined as a partner in K&L Gates' intellectual property procurement and portfolio management practice, the firm said in a statement this week. Previously, Anderton was an attorney at Squire Patton Boggs' San Francisco office, where he worked for more than three years. Anderton told Law360 on Friday that he was particularly drawn to K&L Gates' life sciences program. His practice focuses on patent procurement and portfolio...

