Country Rapper Can't Avoid Suit Saying He Shot Up Paintings

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A country rap performer cannot escape a Florida artist's claim that he violated the federal Visual Artists Rights Act by shooting up two of his paintings with guns and making derogatory remarks about the artist on social media, a Florida federal judge said Monday.

Ruling on a motion to dismiss from country rapper Ryan Edward Upchurch — known to his fans simply as Upchurch — U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis said that at this early stage of the case, Jacksonville-based visual artist Jacob Aaron LeVeille had sufficiently alleged that his honor or reputation was harmed in a way that would...

