Okla. AG Seeks Court Input On Appeals Referencing McGirt

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Monday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to provide guidance as Oklahomans begin to appeal their state criminal convictions in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma. A divided high court in June found the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's 19th-century reservation still exists in Oklahoma for the purposes of the Major Crimes Act. The decision overturned Muscogee Nation member Jimcy McGirt's state court convictions for child sexual abuse crimes, and has prompted appeals of state convictions that Hunter plans to challenge. "The McGirt decision does not constitute a get-out-of-jail-free...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS